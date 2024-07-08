CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 331,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,042,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

