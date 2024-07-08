Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,577. The company has a market cap of $284.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.