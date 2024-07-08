CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Cut by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $56.68. 2,046,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860,926. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

