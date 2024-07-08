CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

