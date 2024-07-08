D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 49347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.69.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $541,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

