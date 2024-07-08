D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 49347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.69.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
