Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 1.06% of Daqo New Energy worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DQ opened at $15.64 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

