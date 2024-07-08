Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $142.10. Approximately 3,538,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,006,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003,746 shares of company stock valued at $810,957,221. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

