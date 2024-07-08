Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,909,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 146,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $740,745 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

