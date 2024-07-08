Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

DM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE:DM opened at $5.03 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 344,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

