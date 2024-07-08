Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 1,700

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,880 ($23.78) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

JET stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 889.72 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,513.20 ($19.14). The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,078.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,164.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

