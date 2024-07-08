Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 2.7%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $45.74. 3,021,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,254,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

