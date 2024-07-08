Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.54% of Digital Turbine worth $87,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

