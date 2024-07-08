Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 728,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,939,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

