Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $128.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

