Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $580.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $530.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.38.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $493.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.93. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $328.03 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

