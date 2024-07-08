Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 2.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 49,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 868,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

