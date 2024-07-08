Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $89,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 353,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 408,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period.

NYSE DRQ opened at $17.79 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $612.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

