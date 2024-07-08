DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,245,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.75 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

