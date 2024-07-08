Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.70.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $193.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 199.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
