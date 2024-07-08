Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.
Dyadic International Price Performance
DYAI opened at $1.44 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.
