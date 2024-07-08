Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

DYAI opened at $1.44 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

