Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.