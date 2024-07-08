Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $283.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $233.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $238.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ecolab by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

