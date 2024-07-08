Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $12.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $377.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

