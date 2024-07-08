Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 420,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,940. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.