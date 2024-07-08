Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $118.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,614,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,249,000 after buying an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

