Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $87,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

