Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 25.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $453,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $20,401,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $919.60. The stock had a trading volume of 916,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $928.60. The stock has a market cap of $873.99 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.



