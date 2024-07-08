Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $914.57 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $918.50. The stock has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.