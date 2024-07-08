Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $26.17 on Friday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

