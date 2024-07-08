Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Shares of EMR opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

