Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,348. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

