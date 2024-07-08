EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.21

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.