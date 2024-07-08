EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENLC. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

ENLC opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,911,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,424 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

