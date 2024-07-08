Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $18.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

