Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $18.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovix
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Stock Up 4.7 %
ENVX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.90.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.