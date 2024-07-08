Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,807,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

