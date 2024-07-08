Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.87. 4,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of -0.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $205,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

