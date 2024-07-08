Equitable (EQH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2024 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/10/2024 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Get Equitable Holdings Inc alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.