Equitable (EQH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/8/2024 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2024 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/28/2024 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/18/2024 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
  • 5/10/2024 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.