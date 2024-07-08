Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $40.42 on Monday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

