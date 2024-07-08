Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

EOG stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

