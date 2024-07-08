Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 83.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 231,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,136,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,876,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

