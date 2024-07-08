Evercore ISI Raises Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $45.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $231,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

