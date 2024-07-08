Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.77. 327,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,201,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

