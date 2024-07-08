Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

