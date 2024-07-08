EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $32.87 on Monday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

