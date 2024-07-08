Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM opened at $113.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

