Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

