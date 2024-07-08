Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 6%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 33,950,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 111,797,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

