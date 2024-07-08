FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FATBP stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

