Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.0 %

GM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

