Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS traded down $6.14 on Monday, reaching $417.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,768. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.57 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.70 and its 200 day moving average is $445.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

